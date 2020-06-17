Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Rohini Iyer: ‘You didn’t shun him, he rejected your parties and lobbies’

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide Sunday in Mumbai and speculations around his death have only intensified with the passing time. While several celebrities regretted not having reached out to Sushant, some also blamed lobbying and cliques in the film industry for his death. Bollywood publicist Rohini Iyer has now written a scathing note slamming most of the reactions as fake and insisted that Sushant never cared for fame.

In a series of posts, Rohini wrote, “This has to be said . My best friend is no more , I still have a bloody hard time accepting that and whenever I check social media to check up on news on him, I read fiction and instead of finding people online , i see peddlers . Peddlers pushing their agendas to promote themselves and their causes . Every single person who wants their two bit fame has an opinion on his life . Firstly, he didn’t give a f*ck about fame or your opinions. He didn’t care about these people who are busy posting about not being in touch with him. For the record, he didn’t care about being in touch. He hated fake friends, phone calls and small talk. He rejected your parties, you didn’t shun him. He rejected your lobbies.”

She further wrote, “He didn’t need camps, he had his own kingdom. He was a fighter . He made his own place in the sun. He was an outsider and he never cared about being a insider . That’s because he had a life beyond films. The industry was a small part of his life , he had many worlds beyond that . He didn’t give a shit about success . He never failed . He has given more super hits than any of his other contemporaries . He just didn’t care about the 100 crore club. He didn’t want to belong to any club or be part of the rat race . He didn’t care about awards . He walked out of an award function just cos he got bored . This was even before they announced his best actor award . You had to be a lot more interesting than a bloody trophy to hold his attention.

“He was a force of nature. His accomplishments are multifold. He was as simple as quantum physics . He was a crazy genius. He read Sartre and Nietzsche , he studied astronomy and stoicism , he wrote poetry , played the guitar , wrote with his left and right hand. He cared about saving the planet , the world , about going to Mars, he invested in charities , in science projects and innovations that were beyond your comprehension . So please don’t try to make sense of him or reduce his talent to serve your mere agenda .”

In a separate post, Rohini wrote, “If you want to talk about him, celebrate his life. It was larger than life like the movies he aspired to make . Celebrate his work . He put his heart and soul into his craft , he was bothered more about research than make up . He was about quality not vanity . He was a bright star . That’s why he shined sheer magic. Celebrate his brilliance . He thrived for excellence , mediocrity affected him.He rejected anything conventional as easily as he rejected godfathers and big ticket films that he didn’t believe in. He didn’t take calls of the high and mighty if he didn’t want to.”

The posts received thumbs up from various quarters, fans an Bollywood celebs alike. Actors Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Chodhry, Patralekhaa and Suniel Shetty posted heart emojis while Richa Chadha wrote, “Grief.” Shilpa wrote on one of the posts, “Beautifully written from the heart ..that knew his heart @rohiniyer.”

Earlier, Rohini had shared a picture with Sushant and wrote about why she did not attend his funeral. “I didn’t come to say goodbye to you today because saying goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting. I will remember you every single day of my life and specially every insomniac night. I will not search for you in the stars you loved because I know you are around me smiling and shining like the entire galaxy you are,” she wrote.

