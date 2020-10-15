Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh files Rs 200 cr defamation case, Neha Kakkar says beau Rohanpreet Singh is always on her mind

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Salman Khan pays ailing actor Faraaz Khan’s medical bills, Kashmera Shah calls him ‘most genuine person in film industry’

Actor Salman Khan has come to the aid of actor Faraaz Khan and has been paying his medical bills. The news was revealed by actor Kashmera Shah who was full of praise for the Bharat actor.

Aditya Narayan says all his money is gone, has only Rs 18K in his account ahead of wedding: ‘Will have to sell my bike’

Aditya Narayan has opened up about his financial struggles amid coronavirus pandemic and has said that he has literally finished his savings during the lockdown. The singer-TV show host, who is all set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal this year, said he only has about Rs 18,000 in his bank account.

Sandip Ssingh seeks Rs 200 cr compensation as he files defamation case against news channel

Producer and friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sandip Ssingh has sent a legal notice to against a news channel and its editor-in-chief for alleged defamation. Sandip, producer of films like the Vivek Oberoi-starrer biopic on Narendra Modi, came in the limelight in June after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

‘We’re together’: Neha Kakkar dispels doubts on relationship with Rohanpreet Singh, says he is always on her mind

Neha Kakkar has kept her fans on their toes after dropping consecutive hints about her rumoured wedding. The singer has been constantly sharing mentions of ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and pictures of Rohanpreet Singh on her social media account along with love-filled captions.

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 11: Nikki-Jasmin, Shehzad-Nishant get into ugly fights during the nomination task

Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 - was a roller coaster ride. While the nomination task progressed further to finally nominate contestants for the week, it also saw several ugly fights during the task.

