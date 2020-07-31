Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend says actor’s family pressured him to give statement against Rhea Chakraborty to police

A friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has written in an email to the police that he is being pressurised to make negative statements against actor Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 and his father has filed an FIR against actor’s girlfriend, Rhea, accusing her of abetment to suicide.

a mutual friend of the actors, wrote to Mumbai Police in his email that ‘he is being pressured to implicate’ Rhea in case. The report said the email is a part of the petition filed in the Supreme Court by Rhea to transfer the FIR to Mumbai.

In an email to Mumbai Police on 28th July he claimed to have received at least three phone calls from the late actor’s family where according to Siddharth, they asked him to give a statement against Chakraborty about her expenses when she was with Rajput at his home. He also alleged that family members of Sushant, including his sister Meetu Singh and relative OP Singh, called him July 22 on a conference call where another unknown number had also joined and again on July 27, a similar call was received by him asking him to give statement against Rhea. He also alleged that he is being asked to give a statement on issues he wasn’t aware of.

Siddharth said he was again asked by Singh to give his statement Rhea to Bihar police. “I was told I would receive a phone call. I got a call from an unknown WhatsApp number, but it ended within 40 seconds, and no statement was recorded,” he said in the email. “I am pressurised to comply and record statements against Rhea, the things which I am not aware of,” the email added.

The email was used in the petition filed by Rhea with the Supreme Court.

Rhea’s petition in the SC is for transferring FIR to Mumbai. She alleged that there cannot be an “impartial investigation” in Bihar for the case and hence, she sought transfer of probe in the FIR to Mumbai. “In Bihar, there cannot be an impartial investigation and thereby she seeks transfer of probe in the FIR registered in Bihar to Mumbai,” she stated in her petition.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says he could not have taken his own life, was not depressed

In her petition, she claimed that Rajput was suffering from “depression from some time and was also on “anti-depressants”. “He committed suicide on the morning of June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence by hanging himself,” read the petition.

The actor further claimed that she had also filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Santa Cruz police station against the death and rape threats. Earlier, she had demanded a CBI probe in the case.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more