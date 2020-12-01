Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Gupta says actor sent him a message 5 days before his death: ‘I sensed something’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Gupta has spoken about how the actor influenced him and taught him to take risks in life.

Dec 01, 2020

HT Entertainment Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Gupta has called the late actor a man who was paradoxical when dealing with success and failure, and was always on the lookout for new ideas and thoughts. Siddharth, who spent a lot of time with Sushant and also stayed with him, said the actor changed his perspective and taught him to take risks.

“I was lucky enough to be in close proximity to him. I feel Sushant is an idea that’ll live on forever. A lot of people did not understand him, what he stood for, what he spoke about. The love that he gave people, it is at times so overwhelming that you doubt it,” Siddharth told Pinkvilla.

He said Sushant ‘never fitted in’ and didn’t want to either as he was always on the lookout for something ‘completely fresh’. He also said that Sudhant sent him and another common friend, Kushal Zaveri, a message five days before his death. Sushant said he was working on himself spiritually and wanted Siddharth and Kushal to come and meet him. “When this message came, I remember talking to Kushal. I told him that I felt there might be something off because this wasn’t him entirely being so out there. Kushal had messaged him back saying let’s catch up soon and do the things we were doing. My aim was to not intrude his space but I was expecting, because of that text, I am going to be able to meet him very soon and I will get to know what has happened. I sensed something. But obviously, I didn’t have his number, Kushal recently got it. We didn’t know where he was putting up at that time. Not in a million years, we could have thought of anything going wrong.”

Sushant died on June 14. An investigation into his death is being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. Mumbai Police, which was initially tasked with the investigation, paved the way for the central agencies after a court order. The actor’s family also filed an abetment to suicide case against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty.

