Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani says actor was concerned about expenses, confronted Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani has said that the actor was aware of his growing expenses and had a confrontation with girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty about it.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 09:11 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput poses with Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Siddharth Pithani, has said that the actor had confronted his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, about the alleged purchases she’d made with his money. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and his father has filed an FIR against Rhea, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code. Siddharth also said that the actor had stopped taking medication for depression in the weeks leading to his death.

“In March, he stopped taking medication,” Siddharth told Times Now in an interview. “He said, ‘I am feeling better. I don’t want to take medications anymore.’” Siddharth said that Sushant had taken the decision after speaking with his doctor, who ‘had come to the house’ and had ‘reduced the prescription.’

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘during stay with Rhea’ Rs 15 cr removed from account, but Rs 50 cr withdrawn in 3 years

Siddharth said that Sushant had told him expressly not to talk to his family about him. He said that Sushant had told him that his expenses were getting out of hand. “Mere expenses zyaada ho rahe hain. I want to cut down all the expenses,” Siddharth said Sushant told him. The matter was also discussed among the actor’s staff. “In conversation they used to tell me that sir is worried about expenses, and that Rhea is buying stuff with his cards, but we don’t know how to tell him, and we are very sure he is worried about it.” he said.

Siddharth said that he informed Sushant about this discussion, and a confrontation happened between the actor and Rhea. Sushant then told Siddharth, “You don’t have to worry about anything. You don’t have to get involved in this matter. This is Rhea you’re talking about. She’s a part of the house. You don’t interfere.”



Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of siphoning Rs 15 crore from his account, but the Mumbai Police has said that no amount was transferred directly into Rhea’s account, although money had been withdrawn. Sushant’s family lawyer has also said that Rs 50 crore were withdrawn from the actor’s account, but over a three-year period.

