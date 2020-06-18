Sushant Singh Rajput’s heartbreaking poem for mother goes viral: ‘I promised you I would keep smiling no matter what’

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death, a heartbreaking poem he had written for his late mother a few years ago has gone viral. In 2017, he had shared two notes for his mother, which are now being widely shared online.

In the first poem, Sushant had written, “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…” The second one read, “Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong, mother…”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on Sunday. The actor’s last Instagram post before his death was a tribute to his mother: “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #Maa”.

Also Watch | ‘Favouritism & bullying in Bollywood is toxic’: Actor Gulshan Devaiah

Sushant’s death triggered a debate on nepotism and the treatment meted out to insiders in the film industry. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said that though it was a case of death by suicide, the police will investigate the ‘professional rivalry’ angle.

Also read: Vikas Gupta remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says Ankita Lokhande ‘wouldn’t leave him’ till he smiled again

While many including Kangana Ranaut, Prakash Raj and Koena Mitra opened up about the existence of nepotism in the film industry, some opined that the reason for Sushant’s death could not be assumed, as he had left behind no note.

“Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy,” Swara Bhasker wrote on Twitter.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more