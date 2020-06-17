Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput’s home was a reflection of his love for science: ‘Made it by mending and fixing, like my career’

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 12:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput wanted to be an astronaut before picking up engineering and then acting.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput perhaps loved space and science as much as he loved being an actor, if not more. Sushant, who died earlier this week, was a big fan of everything astronomical and it all reflected in the style he chose for his Mumbai home.

Back in 2017, Sushant had features in Asian Paints’ YouTube series, Where The Heart Is. In it, Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars take fans on a tour of their homes and as did Sushant. The actor had one of the cosiest home on the series and also the most interesting. Every corner of his home was teeming with character and reflected Sushant’s personality.

 

Sushant takes the viewers through the living room, his study and also the entertainment room. Sushant said he was shown a video of the home when he was in Budapest shooting for a film and he immediately said yes to it. “I was really, really waiting to get here to experience this house,” he said in the video.



“I define my living room as a time travelling room because there are different stories here, condensed in different forms, talking about different histories, the future, everything,” he said in the video. Introducing viewers to his giant telescope, Sushant called it his time machine. He loved to gaze at the rings of Saturn, the Andromeda galaxy and other wonders of the universe at night with the telescope.

Also read: Karan Johar’s SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra comments on outpouring of love for Sushant Singh Rajput

The rest of his house was decorated with movie posters, vintage, framed pictures, ancient wooden benches, wall hangings and more. “Is ghar mein bahut saari cheezein hain jo bahut purani hai. Jod ke todd ke banai hain. Mujhe bada accha lagta hai aisi cheezen. Main khud, mera career bhi inta jodd tood ke banaya hua hai (There are many things in this house that are made by mending and fixing, much like my career),” he said.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. He was 34.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

