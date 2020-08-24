Sushant Singh Rajput’s housekeeper gives full account of what happened on June 14: ‘We knocked but there was no response’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police had earlier called it a suicide but the Central Bureau of Investigation has now started a fresh investigation in the matter.

Sushant’s housekeeper Neeraj Singh had shared a detailed account of what transpired on the morning of Sushant’s death with Mumbai Police. His statement was accessed by India Today.

Neeraj told the police what Sushant ate in the morning and how he locked his room after a few hours. “On June 14, I woke up at 6:30 am, as always, and went to walk the dog. I returned at around 8 am. Then I cleaned the rooms upstairs and was cleaning the staircase. Sushant sir came out of his room and asked for chilled water. When I served him water, he drank the water there. He asked me if the hall was clean and smiled and went back. After that, at around 9:30 am, when I was cleaning the hall, I saw Keshav (the cook) taking bananas, coconut water and juice to sir’s room. When Keshav came back, he said sir only had coconut water and juice,” he said.

“At around 10:30 am, Keshav again went to sir’s room to ask what he would like to have for lunch. He knocked on the door but the room was locked from inside and there was no response. He thought sir was sleeping so he came downstairs. He told this to Deepesh and Siddharth. They also went to the room and started knocking. They knocked for quite a long time but there was no response. As sir did not open the door, Deepesh came down and told me about it. I also went to sir’s room but sir was not opening the door so Siddharth called on sir’s phone but sir’s room door did not open nor did he answer the call. We started looking for the room keys but we couldn’t find them. Then, Meetu didi told us to open the room and that she was on the way and will reach soon. Siddharth called up a keymaker,” he added.

The keymakers came in but were sent away soon afterwards as they were taking to much time. Sushant’s staff then broke down the door and entered the room.

“When Deepesh came up, we opened the door and it was pitch dark in the room and air conditioning was on. Deepesh switched on the light. Siddharth went ahead from the door and quickly came out. Behind him, I and Deepesh also went inside,” he added.

Sushant’s sister Meetu came in after that. “It was the same time that sir’s sister, Meetu, entered the room and started shouting ‘Gulshan tune ye kya kiya’. The police were also called.

The Supreme Court on August 19 had asked CBI to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna by Sushant’s father was legitimate. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

