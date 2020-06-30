Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi records statement

Sanjana Sanghi arrived at the Bandra police station on Tuesday to record her statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 14:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi are paired opposite each other in Dil Bechara.

Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star in his final film Dil Bechara, is being questioned by the police in connection with his suicide. She arrived at the Bandra police station on Tuesday to record her statement. A video of her reaching the police station has surfaced online.

The Mumbai Police have earlier recorded the statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who had been a friend of Sushant’s since his Kai Po Che! days, and is making his directorial debut with Dil Bechara.

In addition, Sushant’s family members, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and managerial staff have also been questioned. Recently, Yash Raj Films’ casting director Shanoo Sharma also recorded her statement.

 



On the day of his death, Sanjana reminisced about her experience of shooting for Dil Bechara with him, choking up in the video.

A week later, she wrote another emotional Instagram post: “Whoever said time helps heal all wounds, was lying. Some feel like they’re being ripped open, again and again, and bleeding - Of moments that now will forever remain memories, Of laughs together that were but will never again be, Of questions that will remain unanswered, Of disbelief, that only keeps growing.”

Also read | ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’s father still in deep shock’: Shekhar Suman after meeting actor’s family with Sandip Ssingh

Dil Bechara, Sanjana’s debut film as a leading lady and Sushant’s last, is gearing up for a digital release next month. The film will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, and will be made available for free viewing as a tribute.

The news of Dil Bechara’s digital release came as a disappointment for a section of fans, who wished to watch Sushant’s last film on the big screen. Sanjana appealed to them to stop with their requests for a theatrical release. “Let NOT make it about the size of the screen we get to watch this labour of love on, his last, and in my humble belief, his finest. Let’s instead make it about the size of our hearts, that we can make as big as we wish to, and fill up with as much love, joy and pride as we want. Let’s cherish it. Relish it. Celebrate it. In any and every way we can?,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
Jun 30, 2020 15:08 IST
Sushmita Sen shares cute photo with daughter Renee from 18 years ago
Jun 30, 2020 14:56 IST
Wedding photographers get back to business with slashed rates
Jun 30, 2020 14:55 IST
Kissing of Blarney Stone resumes as Ireland eases lockdown
Jun 30, 2020 14:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.