Sushant Singh Rajput’s lookalike Sachin Tiwari on starring in a film inspired by late actor’s life: I hope I don’t disappoint his fans

Sachin Tiwari (right) is playing the lead in a film which is based on the life of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

For Sachin Tiwari — TikTok star and a lookalike of Sushant Singh Rajput— it was a dream come true when he was cast as the lead in the recently announced film, Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost, which is inspired by the life of the late actor.

Tiwari, who found a fan following on social media given his resemblance to the late actor, says, “The news of his death was shocking to me. After his death, a lot of people started messaging me and telling me how I resembled him. I think they tried to find some kind of solace in me. It’s really sad that such a talented person had to take such a drastic step.”

The first poster of the film, which is Vijay Shekhar Gupta’s production, introduced Tiwari as ‘The Outsider’. However, the makers have clarified that the film isn’t a biopic of the actor’s life, but inspired by his life. The shooting is expected to begin in September in Mumbai and Punjab, with a release expected around Christmas this year.

The film was announced just a couple of days after Rajput’s death and the newcomer who hails from Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, says it was then that he approached the filmmaker.

“I started following him (Gupta) on social media and then when he saw my pictures, he decided that I will be the hero of the film,” he says, adding, “I want to do a good job in the film and I hope I don’t disappoint his fans.”

Like many others, Tiwari too is very much tuned in to the whole investigation and probe into Rajput’s death.

“I want a CBI enquiry in this matter. If there are people responsible for his death, then they should be punished. We want justice for Sushant,” he says.

