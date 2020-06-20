Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager shares pic with late actor: ‘I’m sure you’re somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy right now’

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s creative manager Siddharth Pithani has shared a picture with the late actor and also written a heartwarming post in his memory. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday.

He wrote, “As we were waiting to board a flight to your home town, you played a string of videos from your phone. From a live performance of you on stage, a small documentary on supermassive black hole and a cricket match. A brother, a friend, a teacher and a mentor.I’m sure you’re somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy right now. Rest in peace sushant sir, Buddha miss you.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence last week and cops have confirmed he died by suicide. As per an Indian Express report, Siddharth told cops in his statement that he had no clue why the late actor suffered from depression but had overheard the staff saying that he quit taking his medicines a few weeks before he died, as he felt better.

Days after his untimely demise, Instagram added “remembering” to his account bio and memorialised it as a place to remember the actor’s life. According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account. The posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with.

Also, once the account is memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information.

Sushant was cremated at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium on Monday, and the service was attended by his industry colleagues including Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Kapoor and others. The actor was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

