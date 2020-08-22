Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour says no party at actor’s house night before his death: ‘Lights were switched off’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour says no party at actor’s house night before his death: ‘Lights were switched off’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour has said that they did not see any light turned on inside the actor’s house the night before his death.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s neighbour has said that on the night of June 13--a day before the actor’s death--there wasn’t any party at his home. As per ANI, the neighbour said that only a light in the kitchen was turned on.

“On 13th June, all lights of #SushantSinghRajput’s house were switched off, except of the kitchen, at around 10.30-10.45pm. There was no party at his residence that night,” read the neighbour’s comment. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on the morning of June 14. Rumours about a party at Sushant’s residence the night before his death have been circling on social media ever since he died.

Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Mumbai Police arrived at Sushant’s residence on Saturday as part of the probe in the case related to his death. Sushant’s friend Sidharth Pithani and cook Neeraj were also with the CBI team.

Earlier, the CBI team had grilled Neeraj at a guesthouse in Santacruz in connection with the case. Two Mumbai police officials had visited Sushant’s residence on Friday.



Earlier on August 19, the Supreme Court had asked CBI to investigate the case related to the actor’s death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.

The agency has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

(With ANI inputs)

