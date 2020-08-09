Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika is all heart for his dog Fudge in new video. Watch

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece, Mallika Singh, has shared a video of his dog, Fudge, who is living with the actor’s father in Patna now. Mallika had shared a video of Fudge earlier in the week as well.

The new video shows the dog jumping and playing with Mallika, who posted it with a black heart emoji. On Friday, she’d posted another video of Fudge, looking into the distance intently. She’d captioned it, “He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens.”

The actor’s fans were concerned about Fudge, but Sushant’s sister Shweta posted on social media that he was safe and sound, with the family. Mallika, who has a highlight on her Instagram called ‘Fudge updates’, had written that she was touched by everyone’s concern, and promised to take very good care of Fudge ‘forever’.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after his father filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his suicide, siphoning off his funds, among other allegations.

On Friday, Shweta shared images and videos of a billboard in California, calling for ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’. Mallika in her comment on the post had written, “May we all have the strength to keep going.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law dismisses ‘toxic Bihari families’ comment: ‘This FIR is anti-Rhea, not anti-women’

Mallika had earlier thanked Sushant’s fans for their continued support to the family in these trying times, and for repeatedly pushing for the CBI to take over the case from the Mumbai Police. Her post came on the day that the case was taken over by the CBI, and it read, “I can’t thank everyone enough for your tireless efforts.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more