Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika is all heart for his dog Fudge in new video. Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika is all heart for his dog Fudge in new video. Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece, Mallika, has shared a new video of the late actor’s dog, Fudge.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 15:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput with his dog, Fudge.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece, Mallika Singh, has shared a video of his dog, Fudge, who is living with the actor’s father in Patna now. Mallika had shared a video of Fudge earlier in the week as well.

The new video shows the dog jumping and playing with Mallika, who posted it with a black heart emoji. On Friday, she’d posted another video of Fudge, looking into the distance intently. She’d captioned it, “He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens.”

 

The actor’s fans were concerned about Fudge, but Sushant’s sister Shweta posted on social media that he was safe and sound, with the family. Mallika, who has a highlight on her Instagram called ‘Fudge updates’, had written that she was touched by everyone’s concern, and promised to take very good care of Fudge ‘forever’.



Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after his father filed an FIR against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting his suicide, siphoning off his funds, among other allegations.

On Friday, Shweta shared images and videos of a billboard in California, calling for ‘justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’. Mallika in her comment on the post had written, “May we all have the strength to keep going.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law dismisses ‘toxic Bihari families’ comment: ‘This FIR is anti-Rhea, not anti-women’

Mallika had earlier thanked Sushant’s fans for their continued support to the family in these trying times, and for repeatedly pushing for the CBI to take over the case from the Mumbai Police. Her post came on the day that the case was taken over by the CBI, and it read, “I can’t thank everyone enough for your tireless efforts.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sunny Leone attacks husband Daniel Weber with a water balloon. Watch
Aug 09, 2020 15:59 IST
Saina begins training but will join camp at SAI centre after couple of weeks
Aug 09, 2020 16:03 IST
FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM
Aug 09, 2020 16:01 IST
TV actor Praanita Pandit blessed with a baby girl
Aug 09, 2020 15:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.