Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika on drug angle in actor’s death: ‘Would take a lot cruelty to continuously play with someone like that’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh took to Twitter on Thursday to share her anger at the alleged drug angle in the actor’s death amid reports that Sushant was being administered drugs surreptitiously by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea’s lawyer has denied the drug angle and has said the actor is ready for a blood test. Taking to Twitter, Mallika said, “It would take a lot cruelty to continuously play with someone like that.”

She wrote on Thursday, “I can’t even begin to imagine what it would feel like to be drugged without your knowledge, be told you’re crazy when it takes effect, and keep you in that loop for months. It would take a lot cruelty to continuously play with someone like that.”

She added in another tweet, “His absence, what was done to him, hangs in the air around me ever since. It’s been difficult to breathe. He was the kind you couldn’t help but love. Why make him suffer like this? For what? What was more precious than his smile, his life? I just completely fail to understand.”

In a self-made video, Sushant’s father KK Singh said on Thursday, “Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant for a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates.”

His statement came just a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of the Chhichhore actor. The NCB had registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The ED, which is probing a money laundering angle into the death of Rajput, has questioned Rhea twice earlier and has obtained “deleted WhatsApp messages” after a forensic examination of her phone. The deleted messages, they said, allegedly indicate dealings in banned drugs and chats about the procurement and consumption of these drugs that includes cannabis.

