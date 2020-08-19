Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh on SC verdict: ‘Rest peacefully, Gulshan mama, all of us are here for your justice’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family is happy with the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday. The late actor’s niece Mallika Singh has shared a heartfelt tweet in reaction to the apex court’s decision to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up the case.

Mallika wrote on Twitter, “Where there is a will, there is a way. Despite all the odds, one significant step. Rest peacefully, Gulshan mama, all of us are here for your justice. Har Har Mahadev #CBITakesOver.”

Mallika recently gave a hard-hitting reply to the trolls who criticised Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh for not showing remorse over the death of the actor. She took to the comments section of Meetu’s post for Sushant and wrote, “Any unfair fingers pointed to my masi is an unfair finger pointed to my grandparents’ upbringing. The siblings had a profound bond. They loved each other and I have witnessed it growing up. All my mamu’s older sisters pampered him after nani ma left us, and my Meetu masi has been the strongest. Stop this campaign against the family, please. We’re fighting for with all emotional strength.”

The apex court upheld the Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the FIR lodged in Rajput’s death case in Patna to the CBI. “According approval” to the ongoing CBI probe into the FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the “unnatural death” of “talented actor” Sushant Singh Rajput, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday that any other case lodged in the matter will be probed by the premier agency itself.

A fair, competent and impartial investigation is the “need of the hour”, the top court said, holding that the CBI probe is “lawful” and the Bihar government was “competent to give consent for entrustment of investigation to the CBI”.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then Mumbai Police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy noted in his 35-page verdict that as both Bihar and Maharashtra are “making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other”, the legitimacy of probe has come under a cloud and in such a situation there is a reasonable apprehension of “truth being a casualty and justice becoming a victim”.

The verdict came on a plea filed by Rhea who had sought transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai. “Therefore, while according approval for the ongoing CBI investigation, if any other case is registered on the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBI is directed to investigate the new case as well. It is ordered accordingly,” the bench said, while invoking the plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution.

“When truth meets sunshine, justice will not prevail on the living alone but after Life’s fitful fever, now the departed will also sleep well. Satyameva Jayate,” it said.

