Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece pens emotional note: ‘An unstoppable force of energy that was too much for this world to contain’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Katyayni has penned an emotional note for her ‘Gulshan mama’, promising to make him proud.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sushant Singh Rajput with his niece.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Katyayni Arya Rajput has penned an emotional note remembering her ‘Gulshan mama’. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and an investigation in his death is ongoing.

Gulshan mama, I love you more than the universe. You were and still are the most precious person to me. I always thought that sometime in the future we would look up at the sky and discuss the mysticism in reality. Your talks about life always mesmerised me and always pushed me to do better, I never thought that I would have to see such a day when I would never be able to hear your voice again,” she wrote.

 

Talking about Sushant’s intellectual bent of mind, she wrote, “You were more than what others thought of you, you were more than what I thought of you. You were more than what you thought of yourself. You were and still are an unstoppable force of energy that was too much for this world to contain. You once told me that we in reality never really die and I really want to believe you but it gets harder by each and everyday. I just wish I could travel into a parallel universe where the world is a better place and we are together smiling, star-gazing and laughing at the “intellectual” jokes you make.”



Katyayni promised to make her uncle proud. “But I must not let my grieve drag me down and hamper my evolution because it would be a shame if I allowed it to happen. Your blood flows through my veins and I intend on making full use out of it. Gulshan mama, I am going to make you proud. I will always love you Gulshan Mama.”

Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also commented on the post. “Such a sweet emotional write-up,” she said, adding, “I wish and bless you that you are able to fulfil all your dreams and I will come to see you the house you will built on that hill and will be so proud of you. Love you beta, stay strong,” she wrote.

Sushant’s family had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation in his death. After a Supreme Court ruling, the investigation has now begun.

