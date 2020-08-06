Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares adorable pics with actor, thanks fans for ‘tireless efforts’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece, Mallika, has shared thanked fans for their continued support, and has shared a picture with the actor, who died by suicide on June 14. Mallika took to Instagram stories to post the picture -- a selfie -- in which she is posing with her ‘mamu’, who is wearing a Team India jersey.

Mallika wrote alongside the picture, “I can’t thank everyone enough for your tireless efforts.” Her post comes in the wake of the Central Bureau of Investigation given the go-ahead by the government to begin working on the case. Sushant’s father has filed an FIR against her, under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A few days after Sushant’s death, Mallika had posted a picture with him, and had written in the caption, “I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely.” On Thursday, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screengrab of a WhatsApp conversation with the actor, which took place less than a month before his death.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan recently, Shweta also shared old pictures of Sushant. “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan,” she captioned her Instagram post. Sushant’s eldest sister Neetu Singh, whom he affectionately addressed as ‘Rani di’, also penned an emotional note for him.

