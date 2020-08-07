Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece shares video of his pet Fudge: ‘He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika has shared a new video clip in which she says that the late actor’s pet labrador named Fudge still looks each time the door opens, as if expecting him to walk in.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: “He does still look up hopefully every time the door opens.” The clip shows a close-up of Fudge, with a hand stroking him gently. Fudge’s gaze is steady on something, possibly the door.

This is not the first time a family member has shared a picture of Fudge, after the sad demise of Sushant. Some time back, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also shared a picture of Fudge with their father, KK Singh, and had written: “Dad with Fudge.”

Glimpses of Fudge.

Mallika, meanwhile, has been sharing throwbacks of her ‘Gulshan mama’. She had on Wednesday shared a picture with her uncle and thanked fans for their “tireless effort”. Sharing the throwback as her Instagram stories, she had written: “I can’t thank everyone enough for your tireless efforts.” Prior to that, she had shared a throwback from her childhood and written: “I love you so, so much, my Gulshan mama. I will miss you immensely.”

The sisters of Sushant are doing what they can to keep Sushant’s memory alive. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, one of his sisters Meetu, had penned a heartbreaking post on her brother. She had said in her Instagram post, “Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my jaan,I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride! @sushantsinghrajput.”

