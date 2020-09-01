Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece takes a dig at Rhea Chakraborty’s supporters, says surprised they are now remembering what ‘pain of a family’ means

Actor Rhea Chakraborty gave a number of interviews last week to share her side of the story. Now, some voices can be heard in support of her too. Not happy about it, Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh took a dig at actor Lakshmi Manchu, who had posted about Rhea’s interview on Twitter. Mallika said how she was surprised that some were remembering the ‘pain of the family’ now and want to ‘stand up’ for a colleague.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m surprised that right now, some people are suddenly remembering what “pain of a family” and “standing up for a colleague” means.” On Instagram, she had additionally added a post by South Indian actor Lakshmi Manchu, where she spoke about Rhea’s interview.

In it, Lakshmi wrote: “I watched the complete interview with Rhea Chakraborty and Rajdeep Sardesai. I thought a lot about if I should respond or not. I see so many people so silent because the media had made a monster out of a girl. I don’t know the truth and I want to know the truth and I hope the truth will come out in the most honest way. I have complete trust in the judicial system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being evil and cruel and lynching of a person and her entire family without knowing the facts. I can only the pain of the entire family is going through with these so-called media trials. If something like this happened to me I would want my colleagues to stand up for me at the ones that know me to say back off hang on leave her alone and I ask of you to do the same back off, hang on leave her alone until the entire truth is officially released. I am pained by what we have become we have become. How are we being authentic if we don’t speak out heart when we have a voice to lend. I’m standing up for a my colleague.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu had retweeted Lakshmi’s tweet and written: “I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity.”

In a new twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, India Today accessed WhatsApp chats which show not only did Sushant’s family know of his mental health issues, they were also aware of his medication. His sister Priyanka also sourced a doctor’s prescription for him without an actual consultation with the doctor. The medicines mentioned are anti-anxiety and anti-depression medicines.