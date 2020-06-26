Sushant Singh Rajput’s old school pays tribute with emotional poem: ‘Do not stand at my grave and weep’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s school in Patna has paid tribute to the actor, who died by suicide on June 14. In a poster being shared online, the school honoured Sushant with a poem titled Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep, attributed to Mary Elizabeth Frye.

Alongside a picture of the late actor citing his date of birth and the date of his death, shared by The Times of India, is this poem:

Do not stand at my grave and weep

I am not there. I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glints on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush

I am the swift uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circled flight.

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry;

I am not there. I did not die.

The tribute notes that Sushant belonged to the batch of 2001. The actor later enrolled as an engineering student, but dropped out of college months before graduating, to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He started off as a background dancer for big stars, joined the TV industry where he enjoyed great success, and later entered the world of films, where was considered one of the brightest and most successful among his contemporaries.

After Sushant’s death, Facebook pages run by alumni of his school were abuzz with images of the actor in his teens, donning the school uniform, captioned with messages of grief and shock.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi urges fans to stop demanding a theatrical release: ‘Make it easier for us’

Sushant is known for his performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Kai Po Che, Sonchiriya and Kedarnath. His final film will be Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, which will be released directly on the streaming platform Disney+Hotstar on July 24.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more