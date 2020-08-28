Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty reacts to Rhea Chakraborty interview: ‘People can defend but truth will prevail’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty reacts to Rhea Chakraborty interview: ‘People can defend but truth will prevail’

In an Instagram post after Rhea Chakraborty’s interviews, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Mahesh Shetty took to Instagram to say that ‘truth will prevail’.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 17:19 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last call was reportedly made to Mahesh Shetty.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and actor Mahesh Shetty has expressed his thoughts after Rhea Chakraborty came out with her version of the case in an interview with a few news channels. He mentioned how truth would eventually prevail.

Taking to Instagram stories, Mahesh wrote: “People who are here can defend themselves and eventually the truth will prevail. But let’s not lose our dignity and defame the departed.”

Mahesh Shetty’s message.

Mahesh was Sushant’s co-star in Pavitra Rishta and a good friend of the late actor. He was reportedly the last person the actor called before his death. Mahesh hasn’t spoken much on the matter but he did post an instagram post on June 18, days after the tragic event to express his feelings at the loss of a dear friend. He had written, sharing the post, “So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!”

At the time of the release of Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, he had reposted director Mukesh Chhabra’s post and had written: “This one will always hold a very special place in my heart. Missing you brother.”



Also read: Aashram review: Bobby Deol’s show has a bark that’s worse than its bite

In her interview, Rhea was asked about the issues that have been raised in relation to her and Sushant’s relationship. She spoke on his mental health issue, his fear of flying, the nature of her relationship with Mahesh Bhatt and on his equation with his sisters and father. A host of people, on the other side of the fence, including Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut have refuted Rhea’s various claims.

Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai. While Mumbai Police began investigating the case, a Supreme Court verdict earlier this month handed over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation. In a separate probe, Enforcement Directorate is looking into any possible financial irregularities in the case. Recently, even Narcotics Control Bureau had stepped in after a drug angle emerged.

