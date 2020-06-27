Sushant Singh Rajput’s school pays heartbreaking tribute to late actor, Shah Rukh Khan seen shooting in his balcony

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day.

Shah Rukh Khan is also working from home, spotted filming on his balcony. See pics

Work from home is an undeniable reality during coronavirus times and even Bollywood stars are following it. Actor Shah Rukh Khan was seen on his balcony on Friday, filming for a project. Shah Rukh was clicked by the paparazzi at his Mumbai house Mannat on Friday evening, as he shot for a project during the golden hour.

Did you know Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire had a poor childhood, has quietly made millions playing poker

Actor Tobey Maguire has always been a tough nut to crack. After several years playing second-fiddle to his close friend Leonardo DiCaprio, Maguire became a legitimate star through the blockbuster Spider-Man films. But in recent years, the actor has been taking on roles rather infrequently. His last starring role came in 2014’s Pawn Sacrifice.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s old school pays tribute with emotional poem: ‘Do not stand at my grave and weep’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s school in Patna has paid tribute to the actor, who died by suicide on June 14. In a poster being shared online, the school honoured Sushant with a poem titled Do Not Stand at My Grave and Weep, attributed to Mary Elizabeth Frye.

Ekta Kapoor shares video of Smriti Irani from her Miss India days: ‘When she started off, she was a meek, shy, simple girl’

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has shared a major throwback video in appreciation of her friend, minister of textiles Smriti Irani. The video is from 1998, when Smriti took part in the Miss India beauty pageant. “Appreciation Post for my friend Smriti Irani who started off not winning Miss India but went on to become a household name.

Farhan Akhtar calls Sushant Singh Rajput’s death ‘one of the greatest tragedies of recent times’, is enraged at treatment of family

Actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has said that he is enraged at the treatment of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, after the actor died by suicide on June 14. He called the aftermath of Sushant’s death ‘a circus’. “It is one of the greatest tragedies that I can think of in recent times,” he said.

