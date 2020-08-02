Sushant Singh Rajput’s SIM cards not registered in his name, we are tracking all call detail records: Bihar Police

Bihar Police has said Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t have his various SIM cards in his own name.

The Bihar Police have said late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had changed several SIM cards in the last few months, had none of them registered in his own name. They have also said that they will investigate the death of his ex-manager Disha Salian who died on June 8, just six days before Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home.

The Bihar Police told ANI on Sunday, “None of the SIM cards that were being used by Sushant were registered in his name. One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani. We are now tracking the call detail records (CDRs).”

Talking about investigating Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s death on June 8, the Bihar Police further said, “We will also interrogate the family of Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian (who died few days before Sushant’s death). Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact.”

On Saturday, an official of Bihar Police said that Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, against whom an abetment to suicide case has been registered in connection with his death, was under their watch. The Bihar Police also recorded the statement of film director Rumi Jaffrey in the case.

The four-member Bihar Police team arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to probe the abetment to suicide case registered against Rhea and others in Patna. On Saturday, the team visited the Bandra police station in connection with the investigation.

When asked whether Rhea would be interrogated, an official of the Bihar Police said, “It is not required as of now. But she is under our watch.” Another member of the visiting team said they have sent a notice to Rhea under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), asking her to cooperate with the police in the probe. He also said that the Mumbai Police was cooperating with them in the investigation.

Jaffrey, who was reportedly going to cast Sushant and Rhea together, was quizzed for around four hours, said an official. The police would be recording the statements of four-five more persons from the film industry, he said.

“Till now, the police team from Bihar has met the late actor’s friends, colleagues and relatives. They have recorded the statements of six persons - Rajput’s sister, who stays in Versova, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, a cook, his friends and colleagues,” the official said.

Krishna Kumar Singh, Sushant’s father, lodged a complaint against Rhea and six others including her family members in Patna on Tuesday. The case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

KK Singh accused Rhea, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career and exploiting him.

