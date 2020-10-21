Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister advises fans on the ‘most pious way to show support’ for SSR, initiates feeding drive

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister advises fans on the ‘most pious way to show support’ for SSR, initiates feeding drive

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has advised the late actor’s fans on the ‘most pious way to show support’ for him. She has initiated a feeding drive, after previously starting the plants for SSR and Flags for SSR campaigns.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 07:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been organising online campaigns in his memory.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has initiated another social media drive in his memory. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to call upon Sushant’s fans to begin a feeding drive, and said that it would be the best way to honour him.

She wrote in her caption, “When you feed the hungry, a lot of good karmas get generated. While you are at it, have the intention of #Justice4SSR in your hearts. Let’s #FeedFood4SSROct, one of the best pious ways to show support.” In the post, she directed people to feed hungry people and animals, and share pictures on social media.

 

Previously, Shweta organised online campaigns such as a global prayer day, the Plants4SSR and the Flag4SSR movements.

Recently, she called for Sushant’s fans to stay united as they await the Central Bureau of Investigation’s findings in his death case. She wrote: “Dear SSRians, we have a long road to travel together. We are all here for a common purpose and that is to find the truth - what happened to our beloved Sushant and get him justice. You all are family now and staying united and strong is call of the hour.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks his fans to stay united: ‘We are all here for a common purpose’

Sushant died on June 14, in what has been ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police. A panel of AIIMS doctors tasked with re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report unanimously concluded that he died by suicide, and debunked the murder theory. Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was recently granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail, on drugs-related charges connected to the case.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India hands over PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Oct 21, 2020 07:55 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 21, 2020 01:46 IST
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: Tired and tested, CSK ‘process’ in need of upgrade
Oct 21, 2020 07:54 IST
Confessions of an extraordinary mind
Oct 21, 2020 07:36 IST
Sushant’s sister advises fans on the ‘most pious way to show support’
Oct 21, 2020 07:36 IST
India hands over PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Oct 21, 2020 07:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.