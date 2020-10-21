Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister advises fans on the ‘most pious way to show support’ for SSR, initiates feeding drive

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has initiated another social media drive in his memory. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to call upon Sushant’s fans to begin a feeding drive, and said that it would be the best way to honour him.

She wrote in her caption, “When you feed the hungry, a lot of good karmas get generated. While you are at it, have the intention of #Justice4SSR in your hearts. Let’s #FeedFood4SSROct, one of the best pious ways to show support.” In the post, she directed people to feed hungry people and animals, and share pictures on social media.

Previously, Shweta organised online campaigns such as a global prayer day, the Plants4SSR and the Flag4SSR movements.

Recently, she called for Sushant’s fans to stay united as they await the Central Bureau of Investigation’s findings in his death case. She wrote: “Dear SSRians, we have a long road to travel together. We are all here for a common purpose and that is to find the truth - what happened to our beloved Sushant and get him justice. You all are family now and staying united and strong is call of the hour.”

Sushant died on June 14, in what has been ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police. A panel of AIIMS doctors tasked with re-evaluating the actor’s post-mortem report unanimously concluded that he died by suicide, and debunked the murder theory. Sushant’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty was recently granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail, on drugs-related charges connected to the case.

