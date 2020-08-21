Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister expresses faith in CBI, Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister expresses faith in CBI, Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Kangana Ranaut has now formally joined Twitter. She released a video as well. Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta tweeted to reaffirm faith in CBI as the agency began a probe.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

As a team from CBI reached Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case, his sister Shweta tweeted about being optimistic. Kangana Ranaut is now formally on Twitter.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reaffirms faith in CBI: ‘It is their responsibility to uphold our trust in them’

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday tweeted to reaffirm faith in CBI as a team of officers from the agency reached Mumbai. Shweta has been calling for a CBI probe for a long time.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter, says ‘power of social media’ in Sushant Singh Rajput case inspired her to do so. Watch video

Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined Twitter. The actor released a video on Twitter on Friday to explain why she has taken so much time to do so. She said she saw the ‘power of social media’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Read more here



Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan dies, had tested positive for Covid-19



Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan has died. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. The news was confirmed by Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.



Read more here

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt on day she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house revealed: ‘You’ve unclipped my wings’

Whatsapp messages, exchanged between actor Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, have been shared online. Reports say that Rhea moved out of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8, and texted Mahesh Bhatt.

Read more here

Kangana Ranaut calls out Aamir Khan for having ‘double standards’, says she shares ‘great bond’ with him

Kangana Ranaut has questioned Aamir Khan’s decision to travel to Turkey and participate in a photo-op with the Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan. She told a publication that while Aamir complains about intolerance in India, he has no qualms posing with Turkish first lady, in that country, which is being seen ‘most intolerant countries in the world’ today.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stay S-H-A-R-P and save more money for future
Aug 21, 2020 12:13 IST
PM CARES Fund, HC reserves verdict
Aug 21, 2020 12:11 IST
For those in lockdown, Alwar cop helps through e-sunwai; wins praise
Aug 21, 2020 12:07 IST
Govt merges Centre for Glaciology with Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology
Aug 21, 2020 12:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.