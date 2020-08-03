Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Neetu Singh, writes emotional Raksha Bandhan post: ‘First time in 35 years I can’t hug you’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s eldest sister, Neetu Singh, affectionately known as Rani di, has penned a note for him on Raksha Bandhan. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Times Now and DNA are reporting that the actor’s sister wrote about not being able to celebrate the festival with him. She wrote, “Aaj tumhara din hai. Aaj hamara din hai. Aaj rakhi hai. 35 saal ke baad yeh pehla afsar hai ki aaj puja ki thal saji hai, arti ka diya bhi jal raha hai, as woh chehra nahi hai jiski aarti utar sakun. Woh kalai nahi jispar rakhi baand sakun. Woh muh nahi jisko meetha kar sakun. Woh maatha nahi jise chum sakun. Woh bhai nahi jise gale laga sakun. Varshon pehle jab tum jab aaye they toh jeewan jagmag ho utha tha. Jab they toh ujala hi ujala tha. Ab jab tum nahi ho toh mujhe samajh nahi aata ki kya karun. Tumhari bagair mujhe jeena nahi aata. Kabhi socha nahi tha ki aisa bhi hoga. Yeh din hoga par tum nahi hoge. Dher saari cheezein humne saath saath seekhin. Tumhare bina rehna main akele kaise seekhun? Tumhi kaho. Hamesha tumhari, Rani di.”

The letter translates to: “Today is your day. Today is our day. Today is rakhi. It is the first time in 35 years that the puja thal is decorated, the diya is lit, but I cannot perform aarti for you. I cannot tie the rakhi on your wrist. I cannot feed you sweets. I cannot kiss your forehead. I cannot hug you. When you were born life became brighter. You spread joy in your lifetime. But now that you aren’t here, I don’t know what to do. I don’t know how to live without you. I never thought I’d see this day -- a day without you in it. We learned so much together. But how am I supposed to learn to live without you? You tell me. Forever yours, Rani di.”

A day before Raksha Bandhan, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti had written on social media that she expects justice to prevail in the ongoing investigation into her brother’s death.

Sushant’s father has filed an abetment to suicide case against the actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. In a recent interview to Republic TV, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, had spoken about Sushant’s bond with his sister, and the concerns she’d expressed to her in the months leading up to his death. “She said ‘I felt some kind of pressure on him’,” Ankita said. “Because Sushant never used to go against Rani di. After his mother, Rani di was the only one whom everybody listened to. I was shocked to know this, because in the entire time that we were together, it hadn’t happened even once that Sushant went against Rani di.”

Ankita said that Sushant’s sister told her, “I am losing my brother, I am losing my brother.” Ankita said that she told her to have faith in God, and all would be well. “Rani di was worried if there is anyone who is influencing him, because Sushant was not somebody who would listen to anybody,” Ankita said. “Over the past year, Sushant had distanced himself from his sisters, I know this.”

