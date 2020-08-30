Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh asked Shruti Modi for his medical prescription, newly accessed chats reveal

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh asked Shruti Modi for his medical prescription, newly accessed chats reveal

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh had a conversation with his ex-manager Shruti Modi in November, 2019 about the details of the late actor’s treatment for depression.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:15 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Nitu Singh was briefed by his ex-manager Shruti Modi about the medicines the actor was prescribed for his alleged depression, newly accessed chats reveal. According to India Today, the conversation between Nitu and Shruti points out that the two had exchanged information about the details of Sushant’s treatment.

The news channel has shared chats between Nitu and Shruti from November 26, 2019. Shruti had told Nitu on WhatsApp, “Hi, Shruti here. I’ll be outside,” to which Nitu had replied, “Hi Shruti, pls send me all dr’s prescriptions.” Shruti had then sent an image of a piece of paper which had the names of the medicines prescribed to Sushant. Nitu had also told Shruti, “Also wd (would) like to meet the Dr who can come to home (sic),” to which Shruti replied, “Sure.”

The names of the medicines are Serta, Clonotril, Oleanz and Qutipin, which are taken for various mental illnesses. Shruti also sent the contact detail of Dr Susan Walker Psychotherapy to Nitu.

Sushant’s family, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and many of his former staff members have claimed that the actor wasn’t depressed. But therapist Susan Walker had earlier told journalist Barkha Dutt in an interview, “Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode. The symptoms of which can include severe anxiety, major depression and sometimes disordered thinking and paranoia.”



Also read: Shaheen Bhatt pens letter to Alia Bhatt: ‘I’ve watched as you’ve weathered incomparable loss, shed old roles and adopted new ones’

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had said in a recent interview that not just Sushant, his mother also suffered from depression. “Sushant found it hard to live without his mother, he was very close to her. She also suffered from depression and that is why she passed away,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cardio vascular scientist, holder of cricket records too
Aug 30, 2020 16:40 IST
Pak national arrested in UP’s Noida for violation of visa norms
Aug 30, 2020 16:39 IST
Singer Renu Nagar is out of danger, confirms her brother Akash
Aug 30, 2020 16:37 IST
‘Back to Hogwarts’: Online classes await Potterheads
Aug 30, 2020 16:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.