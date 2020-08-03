Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh remembers late brother in heartbreaking post: ‘No words to describe the void’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh remembers late brother in heartbreaking post: ‘No words to describe the void’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has shared a happy picture with the late brother along with a heartbreaking message.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Sing Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh shared a happy picture of him on Raksha Bandhan.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has shared a heartbreaking message in the memory of her late brother on Raksha Bandhan. She shared a happy black-and-white picture of the two flashing big smiles for the camera as they pose with a dog.

She wrote along with it, “Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void.”

Earlier in morning, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had shared a collage of several throwback pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. One of the pictures show Sushant as a baby surrounded by his sisters, all older to him, as they receive their Raksha Bandhan gift from their mother on his behalf. Other pictures show them tying him rakhi one by one.

She shared the photos on Instagram with a heartfelt note, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge (Happy Rakshabandhan my sweet baby...we love you a lot and will keep loving always)... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan.”



Shweta, on Saturday, had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the actor’s case. She posted a brief note on her social media handles, requesting the PM to look into the death case of her brother and ensure that there is no tampering with the evidences.

“We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail,” she wrote.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty is not missing, she has not got summons from Bihar Police: lawyer

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence. The actor’s untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

Over a month after the actor’s death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting the suicide.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Won’t lock myself in room just because of SOP: Arun Lal
Aug 03, 2020 21:45 IST
Covid cases mount in Haryana’s Panchkula district
Aug 03, 2020 21:45 IST
341 cases, 3 deaths in Aurangabad, count nears 15,000-mark
Aug 03, 2020 21:45 IST
Stones from Karnataka’s Anjanadri Hill to be used for building Ayodhya’s Ram Temple
Aug 03, 2020 21:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.