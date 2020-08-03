Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh remembers late brother in heartbreaking post: ‘No words to describe the void’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has shared a heartbreaking message in the memory of her late brother on Raksha Bandhan. She shared a happy black-and-white picture of the two flashing big smiles for the camera as they pose with a dog.

She wrote along with it, “Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void.”

Earlier in morning, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had shared a collage of several throwback pictures from their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. One of the pictures show Sushant as a baby surrounded by his sisters, all older to him, as they receive their Raksha Bandhan gift from their mother on his behalf. Other pictures show them tying him rakhi one by one.

She shared the photos on Instagram with a heartfelt note, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby... bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan... aur hamesha karte rahenge (Happy Rakshabandhan my sweet baby...we love you a lot and will keep loving always)... you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan.”

Shweta, on Saturday, had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the actor’s case. She posted a brief note on her social media handles, requesting the PM to look into the death case of her brother and ensure that there is no tampering with the evidences.

“We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitised way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail,” she wrote.

Sushant, 34, was found dead at his Bandra residence. The actor’s untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation by Mumbai Police during which many big names from Bollywood, including filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, recorded their statements.

Over a month after the actor’s death, his father lodged a police complaint in Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetting the suicide.

