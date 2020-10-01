Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to report that Rhea Chakraborty met actor on June 13: ‘A game changer’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a news report on the investigation into his death. As per a BJP leader, an eyewitness saw Sushant meet his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty on June 13, the night before his death. Rhea has maintained that she last met Sushant on June 8th, no evidence to the contrary has been found during the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police. The claims that Sushant hosted a party a day before his death has also been dismissed. The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sharing the news report, Shweta called it a ‘game changer’. “This is a true Breaking News in all sense, a game changer! A witness who can confirm that Bhai met Rhea on 13th night! What exactly conspired on 13th night, that Bhai was found dead the next morning? #JusticeForSSR #SaluteRepublic #Revolution4SSR,” she wrote in an Instagram post and shared the news clip.

The report, by Republic TV, shows BJP Mumbai’s secretary Vivekanand Gupta as saying that an eyewitness told him they saw the couple together. “On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th. Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, Sushant went to drop Rhea till her home. So saying that she left on June 8 is not correct. On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it. Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won’t give any information to Mumbai Police,” he said. Vivekanand added that he would give the witness’ name to the CBI but not to the Mumbai Police.

Since the beginning of the investigation into Sushant’s death, Rhea has maintained that she met him last on June 8. She said that after they had a fight about his sister changing his medication dosage without proper consultation from a doctor, she decide to leave him.

Rhea was arrested by the NCB in early September on charges of procuring narcotics substances. Her brother Showik was also arrested along with almost 20 others.

