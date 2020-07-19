Sections
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares a glimpse into his personal life, says 'a pain so precious, so close'. Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has shared a special video which shows several memorable moments from his personal life.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 10:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Glimpses of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life from the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has paid a heartfelt tribute to her late brother with a special video that gives a glimpse into his personal life. It comprises of his candid moments captured by his family members with Don McLean’s song Starry, Starry Night from the album American Pie playing in the background.

Shweta wrote along with the video on Instagram, “My Forever Star. A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn’t and couldn’t ever share it!” The video has a quote in the beginning, “Somewhere between neurons and narratives I was born, lived (dreamt) and die - Sushant Singh Rajput”.

 

It opens with Sushant playing a guitar in a room and then on a terrace. He is also seen sketching, doing calligraphy, playing with his dog, looking at the stars from his balcony and even giving lessons in a tuition class. There are also glimpses of him aiming with a rifle (probably during the prep for the film Sonchiriya) and flinging a bat (probably during a practice session for his film MS Dhoni The Untold Story). He is also seen reading in a quiet corner and replying to fan messages on his tablet. One shot also shows him sitting on the pilot’s seat in a small plane, while another shows him looking for stars in the night sky through his telescope. It ends with a funny video of Sushant watching Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s song Sona Kitna Sona Hai and getting up to dance to the song alongside his dog.



Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He was suffering from depression. His untimely death has led to a massive uproar over the prevalence of nepotism and favouritism in the film industry. Without specifying for whom it was meant for, Shweta had written a cryptic tweet on Instagram on Saturday. She wrote, “Help if you can; if you cannot, fold your hands and stand by and see things go on. Do not injure, if you cannot render help. -- Swami Vivekananda.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

