Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shares video of actor singing, says family would sing bhajans during power failures in their childhood

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Thursday shared a video of the actor singing. She noted how during their childhood, the entire family would get together and sing devotional songs to spend time during power failures.

She wrote: “During childhood whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing Bhajans immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times. #ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs.” The video shows Sushant immersed in devotion as he sings a popular bhajan (devotional song) Achyutam Keshavam.

The fans of the late star, reacted to the video. One wrote: “I dont understand what is he singing but i can feel it , he had beautiful soul voice personality everything was beautiful about him , i can’t never forget you sushant everyday i see you i hear you.” Another said: “Favourite video of him.” A third fan went a step further and asked his family to make videos of the video for them to buy. The person said: “Please make this in tape ,CDs, pen drives we want to buy it ,we want our mornings filled with his voice in our houses ,his precious present in our morning prayers will b the best way to keep him our lives please do that please.”

Shweta has been the force behind the online campaign to keep the interest alive in the probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. She has been posting pictures and videos as throwbacks and creating digital campaigns such as MannKiBaat4SSR, Flag4SSR, Plants4SSR and global prayer for SSR to name a few to create awareness about the case.

On Wednesday, Sushant’s fans were in for a shock after Shweta deactivated all her social media accounts. Later, when she activated them, she shared the reason for doing it in the first place. She wrote on Twitter: “Sorry, there were multiple log in attempts being made on my social media accounts so had to deactivate them.”

Also read: Aditya Narayan says all his money is gone, has only Rs 18K in his account ahead of wedding: ‘Will have to sell my bike’

Sushant’s family has seen a series of setbacks in their fight for justice for the late actor. A team of forensic doctors from AIIMS conclusively said that the late actor’s death was a case of suicide, not murder. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, whom the family has accused of abetting the late actor’s death apart from siphoning off funds, was released on bail by Bombay High Court. She had been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau in September over charges of procuring banned drugs for the late actor.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter