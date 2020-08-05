Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta and Ankita Lokhande welcome CBI probe in the case: ‘Moment we waited for has arrived’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has expressed her happiness on social media the government accepted the request by the Bihar government to order the Central Bureau of Investigation investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Ankita shared a post which read, ‘The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived.’

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also tweeted about it. “CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry,” she wrote. Shweta had earlier requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scan the case and ensure no evidence is tampered.

The Centre on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation into the death of Sushant. A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that truth behind the actor’s death should come out. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that Bihar government’s recommendation for CBI investigation in the case has been accepted.

Rajput, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai police has been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. An FIR was registered against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty under charges of abetment to suicide.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father releases video appeal: ‘Alerted Mumbai Police in February my son’s life in danger’

In an interview with Republic TV, Ankita said that she was woken up by the phone call of a journalist, who informed her about Sushant’s death. “I was sleeping and I just got up with some reporter’s call. Usually, I don’t take unknown numbers. I picked up the call and this reporter said, ‘Ankita, Sushant has committed suicide!’ And I was finished. It was something that...you don’t expect something like this,” she said.

