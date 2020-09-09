Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta appalled at demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: ‘What kind of gunda raj is this?’

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, expressed shock at the partial demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office in Mumbai by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Shweta came out in support of Kangana and said that such injustice must not be taken lying down.

“My God! What kind of GUNDA RAJ is this? This kind of injustice cannot be a should not be tolerated! Can a President’s Rule in Maharashtra be an answer to this Injustice? Let’s establish RAM RAJ again. #WeDemandRamRaj,” she wrote.

Shweta was replying to a tweet in which Kangana compared the situation to ‘being burned at the stake’. “Today they have demolished my house tomorrow it will be yours, governments come and go when you normalise violent suppression of a voice it becomes the norm, today one person being burned at the stake tomorrow it will be jowhar of thousands,wake up now,” the actor had written.

On Wednesday morning, the BMC began demolishing Kangana’s office for alleged structural violations. However, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition and said that the action ‘prima facie does not appear to be bona fide and smacks of mala fide’.

Kangana claimed that the BMC officials threatened to demolish her office for being critical of the ruling Maharashtra government. Last week, she criticised the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. She shared videos of the destruction in her office and called it an act of ‘fascism’ and the ‘death of democracy’.

“Now that high court has declared it is a clear case of bullying and its done right after I exposed drug racket,questioned shoddy investigations of SSR murder one can see freedom comes with a price, I am paying for mine are you paying for yours? #ShameOnMahaGovt #ShameOnBollywood,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kangana also hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and the ‘Karan Johar gang’. She challenged them to come at her and vowed to expose them, ‘whether I live or die’.

