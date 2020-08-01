Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta appeals to PM Narendra Modi: ‘Request urgent scan of case’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ‘immediately look into the case’ while affirming the family’s faith in India’s judicial system. The actor died on June 14 with the Mumbai Police investigating the case. Earlier this week, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide.

“I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate,” Shweta wrote on Instagram.

The letter reads, “Dear Sir somehow my heart says you stand by the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail”.

Amid demands for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the death of 34-year-old actor, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that he deplored attempts to question the efficiency of the Mumbai Police in handling the investigation. “The state police and Mumbai Police are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. They are Covid-19 warriors and not to trust them is an insult to them. I would like to tell all Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans that they should trust Mumbai Police and pass on whatever information you have (about the case) to them,” he said.

A Bihar Police team is in Mumbai on the basis of the complaint of the actor’s father. In his FIR, he has accused Rhea of having befriended his son in May 2019 to further her own career. He has also alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and six others. As the Enforcement Directorate filed a money laundering case against Rhea and others, the 28-year-old actor issued a video statement saying she believed truth will eventually prevail.