Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks his fans to stay united: ‘We are all here for a common purpose’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta has called upon the many fans of the late actor to stay strong and united in their quest for truth. She posted a new note on Instagram, with an empowering message for his fans.

She wrote: “Dear SSRians, we have a long road to travel together. We are all here for a common purpose and that is to find the truth - what happened to our beloved Sushant and get him justice. You all are family now and staying united and strong is call of the hour.” Shweta, the actor’s US-based sister, has been at the forefront of rallying support among fans for seeking justice, as they claim, for the late actor.

She has been organising online campaigns - from global prayer for SSR, Plants4SSR to Flag4SSR. She had been sharing throwbacks to keep his memory alive. In the most recent one, the late actor can be seen singing a devotional song. “During childhood whenever there will be no electricity in the house, all our family members will sit around with musical instruments singing Bhajans immersed in Bhakti with tears flowing from our eyes. This video of Bhai reminds me of those times. #ImmortalSushant #GodIsWithUs,” Shweta had written. The video shows Sushant immersed in devotion as he sings a popular bhajan (devotional song) Achyutam Keshavam.

In the last few days, an AIIMS forensic doctors’ panel revealed that the death of the late actor was a case of suicide, not murder. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, whom the family has accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide and siphoning off funds, was released on bail. She had been arrested in September over charges of procuring banned drugs for the late actor.

Following a verdict by Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation had begun looking into the case. Later, the Narcotics Control Bureau and Enforcement Directorate had started to probe the case. Sushant died on June 14 at his apartment in Mumbai.

