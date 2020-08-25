Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks Kangana Ranaut to ‘stay strong, fight on’, actor thanks her ‘for squashing all rumours against me’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta asks Kangana Ranaut to ‘stay strong, fight on’, actor thanks her ‘for squashing all rumours against me’

Kangana Ranaut has thanked Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta for her and her family’s support. Previously, their family lawyer had said Kangana was trying to ‘further her own agenda’.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 07:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta has acknowledged Kangana Ranaut’s role in highlighting the case.

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday thanked Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and, by extension, the family of the late actor, for acknowledging her role in advocating the case of Sushant’s death.

Shweta, tweeting a video of their lawyer Vikas Singh’s interview to India TV where he clarified his stance on Kangana’s role in the case, had written: “I salute each and every warrior of Bhai... you guys are our strength and real hero in every which way. Right now our goal should be to stay united for the right cause. Requesting unity and understanding. #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushant.”

 

In the video, Vikas says, “Neither me nor anyone else has any complaints against Kangana. She has raised her voice against the discrimination practised in the film industry. She has been rather vocal on the topic, Sushant too has been a victim of it. All I had said is that the issue of death didn’t look to have a a direct connection (with what she has been saying). However, if some logic emerges and CBI unearths a direct link with discrimination or an attempt to suppress someone, as practised in the industry, then CBI will make the necessary inquiries.”



Retweeting Shweta’s said tweet, Kangana wrote: “Thank you Shweta di... thank you for your kind words, the usual suspects are being mischievous, thank you for squashing all the rumours against me.” In response, Shweta wrote: “Stay Strong and Fight on!”

 

It may be recalled that a few days back, Vikas had made an unflattering comment on Kangana’s role in the entire Sushant Singh death case. In an interview to Pinkvilla, Vikas Singh said, “She’s trying to further her own agenda and attack people she has a personal issue with to settle her own scores. She seems to be on her own trip. The family’s FIR has nothing to do with her claims at all.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut isn’t Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend nor his representative, only highlighting discrimination: lawyer Vikas Singh

He had later clarified his statement to say that she is “basically highlighting the general discrimination in media”. He had told IANS: “Kangana is not Sushant’s friend. She is basically highlighting the general discrimination in media. The issue that she is raising is correct, but she is not Sushant Singh Rajput’s representative and neither is she carrying on his case. She is bringing out a general problem in the industry. Sushant may also have been a victim (of nepotism), but she is not representing him. Woh Sushant ka nahi kar rahi kuch bhi (she isn’t doing anything for Sushant). She is only doing her own.”

