Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for 24-hour prayer on actor’s two-month death anniversary

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has called for a 24-hour global ‘spiritual and prayer observation’ for the actor, who died by suicide two months ago. Shweta has also been pushing for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant.”

Shweta on Thursday said in a video message posted on Instagram that her family needs closure on the matter, which is why they have been emphasising on the need for a CBI probe. She said, “Hello, everyone. I am Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti. I request everyone to stand together and demand for CBI inquiry for Sushant. We deserve to know the truth. We deserve justice for Sushant. Otherwise, we will never find closure. We won’t be able to live a peaceful life. Tahe dil se aap sab se request hai ki ekjut ho kar CBI inquiry ki maang karein kyunki humein sach jaan ne ka haq hai (I sincerely request everyone to stand united and demand a CBI inquiry because we have a right to know the truth). Thank you.”

Shweta had also shared images from Sushant’s diary, in which he had written down his personal and professional goals. He wanted a “massive upgrade in acting skills, language and culture,” and to have an “association with one of the top agencies in Hollywood, connection with top players.” Sharing the images, Shweta had written, “Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you!”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The Mumbai Police have said that it is a case of suicide and recorded the statements of 56 people in the case before the CBI stepped in.

