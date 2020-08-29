Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls for boycott of movie Shashank: ‘Boycott film and one who is promoting it’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister has called for the boycott of an upcoming movie that seems inspired by the late actor’s death. Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to denounce the movie, titled Shashank.

“Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia,” she wrote while retweeting posters of the film. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta had shared the posters on Friday. “Teaser Poster of ‘Shashank’, based on a young star’s mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. Under the banner of Roar Productions. Producer Marut Singh. Directer Sanoj Mishra. Film stars Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh. Shooting will be in Patna, Lucknow & Mumbai. PR #AltairMedia,” he had written in his tweet.

The posters showed Arya Babbar and Rajveer Singh front and centre with missing puzzle pieces around their faces. Words such as depression, suicide, murder and nepotism were mentioned on the poster. A couple of them were even misspelled.

Earlier, another film on Sushant’s death was announced. Titled Suicide or Murder, it stars Sushant’s lookalike Sachin Tiwari as the lead.

However, as per the makers, the film is not a biopic of the actor’s life but inspired by his life. The film is expected to start shooting in September in Mumbai and Punjab, with a release expected at Christmas this year.

Film’s producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta told Indian Express, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide came as a shock to all of us, but it is not new. Many actors who come the industry to accomplish their dreams of making it big here, end up not getting work. Many take this route, and some keep struggling all their lives. So, we wanted to tell a story of how actors from small towns, who don’t have godfathers in Bollywood, struggle. We will be revealing other characters one by one. I can assure you that this film will definitely unmask the real face of the insiders of Bollywood.”

Susant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. He was reported to have died by suicide. His death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police , the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

