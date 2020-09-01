Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta calls him ‘rare genius’, shares video of him writing with both hands. Watch

Sections
Sushant Singh ’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a rare video of the late actor writing with both his hands. The actor was ambidextrous and can be seen writing with both his hands in the video. She called him a ‘rare genius’ for his capability to do so.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 07:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a rare video of the late actor as proof of one of his many talents. The actor was ambidextrous and can be seen writing with both his hands in the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “Rare Genius... ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1%population in world is capable of doing this!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR.” The video shows Sushant writing “Nothing is impossible” with his left hand and writing the same quote as its mirror reflection with the right hand.

 

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. His father KK Singh had filed an FIR, accusing his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetment to suicide. The case is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation which questioned Rhea and her brother Showik for more than eight hours on Monday.



His family had issued a statement on June 27 that they will turn his childhood home into a memorial where his books, telescope, flight-simulator will be displayed for his fans. It read, “The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us. He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.”

“We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.”

