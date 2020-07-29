Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta demands justice for late actor: ‘If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has spoken for the first time about getting justice for her late brother. Her latest social media post comes hours after her father KK Singh registered an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment to suicide.

Shweta posted a picture from their Patna house where Sushant’s portrait was installed in his memory. She captioned it, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.”

Shweta and had recently opened up about why her family waited for more than a month to press the charges against Rhea. She said in reply to a fan’s request for a CBI investigation into Sushant’s death, “We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports.”

Sanjay Kumar Singh, inspector general, central range.said on Tuesday that Sushant’s father has lodged an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against Rhea and her family under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

He said, “KK Singh lodged the case with Rajiv Nagar police station against Rhea Chakraborty, and her family including Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Shruti Modi, Showik Chakraborty and others under Sections 341, 342, 380, 406,420, 306 and 120 (B) of the IPC. Sushant’s father has made a serious charge against Rhea and her family. He has alleged that she had kept Sushant away from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account.”

Shweta had recently shared a screenshot of her June 10 chat with Sushant, four days before he was found dead at his Mumbai home. It hinted at Sushant expressing his desire to fly to the US to meet his sister and she encouraged him to come and stay for a month as this will make him feel better.

She wrote, “Both of us got too busy with our lives. Bhai got into Bollywood and kept making us all proud with his accomplishments but I remained protective about him. I would often ask him to come and visit me in the US so that we can relive our childhood once again away from all the noise. I only wish I could have protected him from everything....I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai... just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more.”

