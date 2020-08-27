Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta demands Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest, slams her for ‘giving interviews and doing publicity stunts’

Shweta Singh Kirti, the sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has demanded the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty ‘and gang’ in connection with his death on June 14. Citing recent media reports and sting operations, Shweta accused Rhea and others of drugging and sedating Sushant to ‘take control’ of him, siphoning off his funds and cutting him off from his family. She also questioned, “Why are we still waiting to take the criminals under custody?”

In an Instagram post, Shweta summed up recent media reports and wrote, “So to put things in perspective what we have gotten to know in past 2 days as per the media revelations of the investigation that is unfolding: 1. Rhea and Gang drugged and sedated Sushant over the months to take control of him. Financially robbed him and made sure family members can’t reach him by any means to rescue him.”

“2. When Bhai put his foot down around May 18th and tried to take over the charge, got in touch with the family. This gang panicked and exchanged texts regarding how to still have control over Bhai’s finances. 3. On 8th when Rhea walked out of my Brother’s house, she sent an IT team to collect data from my Brother’s devices. What??? They collected 8 hard disks full of data and when my brother stopped them, he got a threat call. As per the statements recorded by CBI 4. The same night Disha died,” she continued, raising questions about the death of Sushant’s former manager, Disha Salian.

Shweta, in a series of tweets, claimed that Rhea has given an interview to a news channel and called it an ‘utter disgrace’. “Aaj Tak is interviewing Rhea Chakraborty for 2 hours and planning to air that interview on a national platform. If that happens it will be an utter disgrace and slap on the face of 130 Crore Indians fighting for justice of my Brother. #ArrestRheaChakroborty,” she tweeted.

“Government of India needs to see to it that a prime accused should not be moving around giving interviews and doing publicity stunts!!! #ArrestRheaChakroborty,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate found evidence of a drug angle in the case while probing a money laundering angle, following which the Narcotics Control Bureau also joined the investigation. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has denied her links to any banned substances and said that she has never taken any drugs in her life. He also said that she is willing to undergo a blood test to prove it.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

