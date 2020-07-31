Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta extends support to Ankita Lokhande: ‘Truth alone triumphs’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s recent interview in connection with the untimely death of the late actor. Shweta took to her Instagram account to share the link of the interview along with a picture of the national emblem.

She captioned the post with the hashtags: #satyamevjayate #indiaforsushant. Satyamev Jayate stands for ‘truth always triumphs’.

Ankita had recently told Republic TV in an interview, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.” She added, “How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

Ankita was questioned by the Bihar Police at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. The Pavitra Rishta actor had earlier reacted to the allegations made by Sushant’s father KK Singh on the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty by sharing a simple post on Wednesday. It read, “Truth Wins”. Shweta had reacted to the post, saying, “God is always with the truth” along with a hands joined in prayer emoji.

Shweta on Thursday had called out Sushant’s fans across the nation to come together to get justice for her late brother. Sharing a picture of a Hindu goddess, she had written, “Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #Indiaforsushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity.”

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. He is said to be suffering from depression. His father filed an FIR against Rhea and her family members under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

