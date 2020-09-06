Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta hopes ‘the guilty confesses’ as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned by NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta hopes ‘the guilty confesses’ as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned by NCB

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on Instagram, in which she is asking for prayers that the ‘guilty’ person confesses to their crimes. Actor Rhea Chakraborty is being questioned by the NCB.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 14:22 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister is hoping for justice in his death case.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau office for questioning in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Now, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on social media, hoping that ‘the guilty’ confesses to their crimes.

“Pray that God gives everyone the right mind, that the guilty confesses their guilts and redeem their soul #GlobalPrayers4SSR,” she wrote in a post and shared a picture of two hands joined in prayer. Sushant’s fans also commented on her post, saying that they were praying that justice is served in the case.

 

Rhea arrived at the agency’s office in the Ballard Estate area at 12 noon. She was escorted by police personnel. The agency has said it wants to question Rhea to take the probe forward.



The agency has said it also wants to confront Rhea with Showik, Miranda and Sawant in order to ascertain their individual roles in this alleged drug racket after it obtained mobile phone chat records and other electronic data that suggested some banned drugs were allegedly being procured by these people.

Rhea, in interviews given to multiple TV news channels, has said that she has never consumed drugs herself. She had, however, claimed that the late actor used to consume marijuana.

The NCB, over the last two days, has arrested her younger brother Showik Chakraborty (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and Dipesh Sawant, a member of the actor’s personal staff, in this case.

