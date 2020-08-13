Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta on CBI probe: Family ‘will never be able to live a peaceful life’ until truth is out

Shweta Singh Kirti said that the family and the world needed to know the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reiterated the family’s demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the actor’s death. She posted a picture of herself holding up a placard which read, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request for #CBIforSSR.”

In her Instagram post, Shweta wrote that the truth needs to come out so that the family can finally get some closure. “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput.”

Sushant’s family has accused his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, of abetment to suicide and claimed that she entered into a relationship with him to further her career. She has also been accused of misappropriating Rs 15 crore from his bank account in the last one year.

An FIR was filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, against her and her family members in Patna under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. This led to a turf war between the police forces of Patna and Mumbai. Earlier this month, the Centre allowed the transfer of the case to the CBI on a reference from the Bihar government, a move that has been welcomed by the actor’s family but opposed by the Maharashtra government.

The CBI has filed a case against Rhea, her family members and two of her associates. The agency recorded the statements of Sushant’s father and sister earlier this month.

The Supreme Court is expected to decide today whether the case would be investigated by the CBI or Mumbai Police. The Maharashtra government has said the FIR registered by CBI should be transferred to Mumbai Police, while Sushant’s family and the Bihar government have opposed this. Rhea’s counsel had said that they are fine with the CBI probe, but opposed to the manner in which the probe was transferred. The court had reserved its judgement on Tuesday.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. The Mumbai Police have said that it is a case of suicide and recorded the statements of 56 people in the case before the CBI stepped in.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

