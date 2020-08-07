Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned: ‘Careful who you mess with’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a cryptic social media post, which coincided with Rhea Chakraborty’s first public appearance in weeks. Rhea on Friday appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai, for questioning in the actor’s death case. Rhea has been accused of siphoning money off his account, and abetting his suicide, among other allegations.

“Har Har Mahadev,” Shweta wrote in her Instagram post, attaching a picture of Lord Shiva, above which was written, “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world.” Sushant’s fans came out in support in the comments section. “So true,” one person wrote. “God is in control! His beloved child will get justice,” wrote another.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His father, KK Singh, several weeks later filed an FIR against Rhea, accusing her of multiple crimes. Rhea had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the investigation be transferred to Mumbai, from Bihar, where the FIR against her was originally lodged. She had asked the ED to postpone her questioning until the apex court heard her argument. The plea was rejected by the ED.

Rhea’s only official statement on the matter came in a self-made video, in which she said, “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail.”

The case will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, a move that Shweta welcomed on social media.

