Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reacts after AIIMS report rules out his murder: ‘We will win’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister said ‘we will win’ amid reports quoting the AIIMS doctor in charge of re-evaluating his post-mortem that the actor died by suicide and wasn’t murdered.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 14:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput with his US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a social media post amid reports that the actor died by suicide after all, and wasn’t murdered, as many, including the family lawyer, had led the public to believe. On Saturday, the doctor in charge of the AIIMS panel re-evaluating Sushant’s post-mortem report said unequivocally that the actor died by suicide.

Shweta took to social media, and wrote, “We Will Win!” She also posted a picture of the actor, with a tilak on his forehead. On October 1, she had tweeted, “We have faith in CBI, we are an inch closer to finding the truth! Next few days are crucial... We might hear some good news. Very hopeful. I know God is with us for sure. We are calling it #Revolution4SSR ARE YOU WITH US??”

 

On Saturday, India Today quoted Dr Sudhir Gupta as saying, “Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out.” The AIIMS doctors had submitted their findings to the CBI on September 29.



Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant’s father, had previously claimed that an AIIMS doctor had told him that the ligature marks on Sushant’s neck were consistent with strangulation. “AIIMS doctor told me that Sushant’s death was by strangulation,” he had said in a press conference.

In a tweet, Vikas Singh had written, “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was a suicide, not murder: AIIMS panel chief

NDTV quoted sources as saying that the Central Bureau of Investigation will continue probing the abetment to suicide angle. Sushant’s father has accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. Rhea is currently in jail, on drugs-related charges pertaining to the case. Sushant died on June 14, at the age of 34. The Mumbai Police in its initial investigation had concluded that the actor was suffering from depression.

