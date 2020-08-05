Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reacts to CBI probe into his death: ‘As mantras were chanted, steps towards justice were taken’

Shweta Singh Kirti said they are now one step closer to finding the truth in brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has reacted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) taking over the case of the actor’s death. She said it was not a coincidence that the latest development coincided with the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan on Wednesday and thanked God for helping them in their fight for justice.

Shweta shared several screenshots of a news channel showing the Ram temple foundation stone laying ceremony with the news of a CBI probe into Sushant’s case running in the ticker below. She wrote, “This definitely Cannot be a co-incidence. As the mantras were chanted...Steps towards Justice were taken! I love you God... I know ur with us. We are one step closer to finding the truth Bhai...#justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant #faith @sushantsinghrajput.”

The CBI will take up the probe into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the reference of the Bihar government, officials said Wednesday.

Bihar Police had registered a case of abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating among other charges on a complaint from the family of the deceased actor. The state government had sought a CBI probe into the matter, they said.

The Centre has forwarded the reference to the CBI which has decided to start the probe on its basis, officials said. According to the procedure, the CBI has the freedom to return the reference in case there are legal issues involved and may seek further clarification but sources in the know said the case will be taken up for investigation.

Also read: Paatal Lok actor Abhishek Banerjee: ‘I stopped giving auditions in my late 20s because I was rejected so many times’

Sushant, aged 34, was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14 and since then the Mumbai Police had been probing the case keeping in mind various angles. On July 25, his father KK Singh had lodged an FIR at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting his suicide.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more