Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta requests people to send messages to PM Modi: ‘Raise our voices for justice’

As the Central Bureau of Investigation probes Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has requested people to send taped messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of ‘Mann Ki Baat 4 SSR’ initiative. The event will take place on 14 October, the four-month death anniversary of the actor.

“This seems like a good opportunity to raise our voices for justice and truth #MannKiBaat4SSR We can stay united in this endeavor and show that public is awaiting justice. I even want to thank my extended family to always stand by us. Much Love,” she wrote on social media. She also asked people to record and send messages to PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat online portal and also tag PMO and PM handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

An event will also take place in his hometown, Patna, on October 14 where free SSR T-shirts and masks will be distributed. It is not clear whether Sushant’s family is a part of this. A number of such events have taken place since the actor’s death and Shweta often shares details on her social media handles.

Sushant’s father had lodged a case against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in July alleging abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds with the Bihar police. The case, which was initially being probed by the Mumbai Police, was later transferred to the CBI on the court’s directive. Last month, an AIIMS panel constituted to investigate whether the actor’s death was suspicious had ruled it a suicide.

However, Sushant’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh had termed the report faulty. He claimed the panel chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had reached out to him earlier. “When the Sushant tragedy happened and we got the FIR registered, he [Gupta] only rang me up. I said ‘I’m not interested in any help, I’m only interested in the truth’. So I shared some photographs taken by Sushant’s sister Meetu at the site,” Singh had said.

He said that the doctor’s ‘immediate, spontaneous reaction’ upon seeing the photos was that it’s ‘200% death by strangulation’. The lawyer said that he subsequently had a conversation with the doctor, which he regrets not recording. He said, “I’m not the kind of person who records calls, but in retrospect, I should have. But I’m sure when this goes to further examination his lies will be exposed.”