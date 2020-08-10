Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta responds to Rhea Chakraborty’s chat revelation, shares video of actor praising Priyanka

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has responded to Rhea Chakraborty’s recent revelation of a chat in which he’d spoken about his troubled relationship with sister Priyanka. Shweta has shared videos of the actor speaking highly about Priyanka in an interview.

She captioned the post, “He admits he was closest to his sister Priyanka (Sonu Di) because she gets him.” The videos, phone recordings of an interview, show the actor saying that one of his sisters gets him. “Closest to everybody, but one of my sisters I’m very close to, because she gets me. The kind of things we think are very similar.” Sushant said that he had a ‘pavitra rishta’ (pure relationship) with Priyanka. Shweta also shared a picture of Sushant with their father, and wrote in the caption, “Our Dad... the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. He is our strength, our pride!!”

On Saturday, Rhea had released private chats with Sushant, detailing a fallout he’d had with Priyanka. He wrote, (“To Priyanka”), “You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol...”

Sushant’s family lawyer had previously said in an interview to Pinkvilla that Rhea had accused Priyanka of having molested her, which created a barrier between the siblings. He had said that Sushant and Priyanka made up a few days later and the whole thing was just a ‘mind game’ played by Rhea. “He realised his mistake that in a short span of few days Rhea had played a mind game to separate two siblings who were inseparable and happened to be each other’s strongest emotional support,” he had said.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan recently, Priyanka, like his other sisters, had shared a message in remembrance of Sushant. “Missing u immensely my soulmate @itsSSR; you will always be in my heart.... no words to describe the void,” she wrote along with a picture.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His father, KK Singh, has filed an FIR against Rhea, who was his girlfriend at the time of his death, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment to suicide. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

