Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘disgraceful’ as Patna IPS officer to lead probe ‘forcibly quarantined’ in Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta says ‘disgraceful’ as Patna IPS officer to lead probe ‘forcibly quarantined’ in Mumbai

Shweta Singh Kirti was shocked that a senior IPS officer from Patna, who was sent to head the investigation into her brother Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, was ‘forcibly quarantined’.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 08:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti condemned the ‘forcible quarantine’ of Vinay Tiwari.

Vinay Tiwari, the Patna (Central) SP who has been sent from Bihar to lead the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has been ‘forcibly quarantined’ by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, according to Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared the news on Facebook and called it ‘disgraceful’.

In another Facebook post, Shweta wrote, “What? Is this even for real? How can an officer sent on duty be quarantined for 14 Days? #JusticeForSushant.”

 

The Bihar DGP shared on Facebook that Tiwari was quarantined on Sunday night and asked to stay at a guest house in the suburb of Goregaon. “IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 pm today.He was not provided accommodation in the IPS Mess despite request and was staying in a guest house in Goregaon,” he wrote.



Last week, an FIR was filed in Patna by Sushant’s father KK Singh against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others for abetment to suicide. A four-member team of the Patna Police then reached Mumbai for investigation. Tiwari was sent on Sunday to head the investigating team.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. The Mumbai Police are investigating the case and have questioned at least 40 people so far, including Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput would be ‘very badly’ affected by things written about him

Rhea filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the jurisdiction of the Patna Police in the case. According to the lawyer of Sushant’s family, Vikas Singh, this indicates that she has sought a transfer of the case to Mumbai as someone is ‘helping her’ in the Mumbai Police.

“FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her,” he told PTI.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

. Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google’s new Pixel 4a debuts today, all you need to know
Aug 03, 2020 08:03 IST
Who should be the first in line for Covid-19 vaccine? Experts debate
Aug 03, 2020 08:06 IST
Shweta reacts as Patna officer to lead Sushant probe ‘forcibly quarantined’
Aug 03, 2020 08:00 IST
Daly, Singh the latest to pull out of PGA Championship
Aug 03, 2020 07:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.